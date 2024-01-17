Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Agree To Start Screening Of Ukrainian Legislation

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on Tuesday to start screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European Union laws.

The screening is another step towards the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU, the Ukrainian presidential press service reported.

Zelensky and von der Leyen, who met on the sidelines of the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, also discussed other key priorities of the EU-Ukraine agenda ahead of actual opening of the accession negotiations.

They paid particular attention to the issue of unblocking the EU aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros (about 54.4 billion U.S. dollars) at an extraordinary session of the European Council on Feb. 1.

Last month, EU leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian government, the country needs to implement 2,739 legal acts on the path towards EU accession.

Zelensky arrived in Switzerland on Monday for a working visit.

