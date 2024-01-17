Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Demand, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter Market" , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region.

The Asia Pacific smart gas meter market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand at a rate of 7.7% annually, with a total addressable market cap reaching $6,301.4 million over the period 2021-2027. This growth is driven by key factors such as the digitalization of distribution grids, optimization of network operations, and asset management of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The market is further bolstered by increasing investments in smart meter technologies, backed by government initiatives across the region.

This comprehensive 97-page report, titled Asia Pacific Smart Gas Meter Market 2020-2027, features 28 tables and 35 figures. It is the result of a thorough research effort covering the entire Asia Pacific smart gas meter market and its sub-segments through detailed classifications. The report draws insights from premium primary and secondary information sources, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The study is based on research conducted between 2017 and 2019, providing estimates and forecasts from 2020 to 2027, using 2019 as the base year. Please note that the report will be updated before delivery, ensuring the latest historical year is the base year, with forecasts covering at least 5 years beyond the base year.

Key qualitative analyses include a deep dive into market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends, market opportunities, and Porters Five Forces analysis. The trend and outlook of the Asia Pacific market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, taking into account the impact of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is employed to quantify the Asia Pacific smart gas meter market, covering components, technology, product type, end use, and country perspectives.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aclara Technologies

AEM

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

Apator SA.

Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd (Azbil Corporation)

Badger Meter

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment

Dandong Dongfa (Group)

Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG

EDMI

Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)

Holley Technology Ltd (Zhejiang Huamei Holding Co. Ltd)

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Landis + GYR Group AG

Pietro Fiorentini SpA

Sagemcom SAS

Schneider Electric SA

Sensus Usa Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

Siemens AG

Wasion Group Holdings

Yazaki Corporation

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Market Segmentation:



Components:



Hardware

Software & Service

Technology:



Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Product Type:



Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter

Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter

End Use:



Residential Use



Commercial Use Industrial Use

Geographical Markets Investigated:



Key Countries:



Japan



China



South Korea



Australia



India Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines)

