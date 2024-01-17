North America Smart Gas Meter Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "North America Smart Gas Meter Market " , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region.

The North America smart gas meter market is poised for significant growth, projecting a 6.5% annual increase in the forecast period, with an anticipated market value of $1,121.0 million by 2027. This growth is primarily attributed to the digitalization of distribution grids, optimization of network operations, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) asset management, and a surge in investments in smart meter technologies, driven by supportive government initiatives.

This comprehensive 90-page report, titled North America Smart Gas Meter Market 2020-2027, incorporates 21 tables and 32 figures. The report offers a detailed analysis of the entire smart gas meter market in North America, including sub-segments. The analysis is derived from premium primary and secondary information sources, with input from industry professionals throughout the value chain. The report spans the years 2017-2019, with estimates and forecasts extending from 2020 to 2027, using 2019 as the base year. It will be regularly updated before delivery to ensure the latest historical year is considered, and the forecast covers at least 5 years beyond the base year.

Key qualitative analyses include insights into market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends, market opportunities, and Porters Five Forces analysis. The report provides a forecast for the North America market in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, accounting for the impact of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is utilized to quantify the smart gas meter market in North America, covering components, technology, product type, end use, and country perspectives.

The market segmentation is as follows:

Components:



Hardware Software & Service

Technology:



Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Product Type:



Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter

End Use:



Residential Use

Commercial Use Industrial Use

Geographical Markets Investigated:



U.S.

Canada Mexico

For each key country, the report provides detailed analysis and data for annual revenue from 2017 to 2027, along with the breakdown of key national markets by component, technology, and end use over the forecast years.

The report also delves into the current competitive scenario, predicting trends and profiling key vendors, including market leaders and emerging players . Notable key players in the North America smart gas meter market include Aclara Technologies, AEM, Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., Apator SA., Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd (Azbil Corporation), Badger Meter, Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment, Dandong Dongfa (Group), Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG, EDMI, Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.), Holley Technology Ltd (Zhejiang Huamei Holding Co. Ltd), Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis + GYR Group AG, Pietro Fiorentini SpA, Sagemcom SAS, Schneider Electric SA, Sensus Usa Inc. (Xylem Inc.), Siemens AG, Wasion Group Holdings, Yazaki Corporation, and Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG.

Note from the Analysts:

