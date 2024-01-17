Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meters Market Overview, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, And Forecast 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meters Market" , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region.

The Asia Pacific smart electricity meters market is poised to grow at an annual rate of 9.4%, with a total addressable market cap of $69.57 billion over the forecast period of 2021-2027. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for efficient data monitoring systems, the cost-saving advantages associated with smart meters, and favorable government policies promoting smart meter rollout.

This 105-page report, titled Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meters Market 2020-2027, features 30 tables and 48 figures, providing a comprehensive analysis of the entire Asia Pacific smart electricity meters market and its sub-segments through detailed classifications. The report draws insights from premium primary and secondary information sources, incorporating inputs from industry professionals across the value chain. Based on studies conducted between 2017 and 2019, the report offers estimates and forecasts from 2020 to 2027, utilizing 2019 as the base year. It will be regularly updated before delivery, ensuring the latest historical year serves as the base year, with forecasts covering at least 5 years beyond the base year.

Key qualitative analyses include the identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends, market opportunities, and Porters Five Forces analysis. The trend and outlook of the Asia Pacific market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, factoring in the impact of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is employed to quantify the Asia Pacific smart electricity meters market, covering components, technology, communication type, phase, precision, end-use, and country perspectives.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aclara Technologies

EDMI Limited

Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)

Hexing Electric Company

Holley Technology Ltd (Zhejiang Huamei Holding Co. Ltd)

Itron Inc.

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.

Kamstrup A/S

Landis + GYR Group AG

Mitsubishi

Nanjing Xinlian Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sagemcom SAS

Sensus USA Inc.

Shenzhen Hemei Group Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kafia

Wasion Group Holdings

Market Segmentation:



Components:



Hardware

Software & Service

Technology:



Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Communication Type:



Cellular Technology



Radio Frequency (RF)



Power Line Communication (PLC)

Other Communication Types

Phase:



GISM (Single Phase, 230v, <40A)



GIST (Three Phase, 3*230/400v, <60A)

GISS (Heavy Consumers, >60A)

Precision:



Accuracy Class 0.25S



Accuracy Class 0.2S

Accuracy Class 0.5S

End Use:



Residential Use



Commercial Use Industrial Use

Geographical Markets Investigated:



Key Countries:



Japan



China



South Korea



Australia



India Rest of APAC (Further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines)

