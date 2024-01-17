Global Armored Vehicle Market Segmentation Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, Key Players, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Global Armored Vehicle Market " , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region.

The global armored vehicle market is anticipated to reach $24.85 billion by 2030, growing at a rate of 3.7% annually over the forecast period of 2020-2030. This growth is attributed to rising defense spending, increased instances of cross-border conflicts, and the growing occurrences of asymmetric warfare.

The comprehensive 170-page report, Global Armored Vehicle Market 2020-2030, provides an in-depth analysis of the entire market and its various sub-segments. The report covers Armor, Drive Type, Category, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region, offering detailed classifications. It is based on thorough research utilizing premium primary and secondary information sources, with inputs from industry professionals across the value chain. The report spans the years 2015-2020 and provides forecasts from 2021 to 2030, using 2020 as the base year.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BAE Systems

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

General Dynamics Corporation

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

Lenco Industries Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oshkosh Defense LLC

Rheinmetall AG

STREIT Group

Textron Inc.

Key Highlights:



Identification and investigation of market structure

Growth drivers

Restraints and challenges

Emerging product trends and market opportunities Porters Five Forces analysis



The trend and outlook of the global market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, considering the impact of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the global armored vehicle market, covering Armor, Drive Type, Category, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.



Armor:



Passive-armor Vehicles

Active-armor Vehicles

Drive Type:



Wheeled Armored Vehicles





4X4 Wheeled Armored Vehicles





6X6 Wheeled Armored Vehicles



8X8 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles

Category:



Conventional Armored Vehicles

Electric Armored Vehicles

Vehicle Type:



Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)



Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)



Main Battle Tank (MBT)



Light Multi-role Vehicle (LMV)



Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)



Armored Support Vehicle



Tactical Truck

Other Armored Vehicles

Application:



Defense

Commercial Use

Geographical Analysis:



APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)



Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)



North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)



South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America) MEA (Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)



Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities Porters Five Forces Analysis



Forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views Considering the impact of COVID-19

The report aims to provide a detailed analysis of the global armored vehicle market, covering various aspects such as armor, drive type, category, vehicle type, application, and region. The analysis incorporates historical and forecast data to offer valuable insights for industry stakeholders. The report will be updated before delivery, ensuring the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years beyond the base year.

Incorporated within the report are invaluable analytical insights into the market:

