Digging Deeper Into Sustainability - Key Disruptive Forces In The Mining Sector

The mining sector is pivoting towards eco-friendly practices such as urban mining and innovative ore sorting techniques. Specifically, these are aimed at reclaiming valuable elements from waste and refining ore separation processes, bolstering both sustainability and operational prowess. Concurrently, novel technologies are being utilized to fortify the traceability of essential minerals.

The report categorizes key innovation areas in mining as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. This report sheds light on the most recent news, partnerships, corporate filings, hiring trends, noteworthy patents, and real-world innovations, as well as major regions, leading competitors, and recent developments in select innovation areas such as battery metal recycling, hydrometallurgical extraction, lithium recovery, and mine sensor network. Proficiency, awareness, and expertise in these areas of innovation have the potential to revolutionize business models, decision-making processes, and strategic planning, directly influencing decisions regarding research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment.

Mining latest updates, deals, company filings, job analytics, noteworthy patents, real-world innovations, major drivers and trends, top tech themes, select innovation areas in mining and their leading patent filers, and the disruptive potential of nine innovation areas as highlighted by innovation drivers, recent developments, patent trends, and top players.

Report Scope



Latest updates - recent updates in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals

Deals - select VC and M&A-focused listings related to mining

Company filings - select filing extracts related to mining

Job analytics - select job postings and hiring trends in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals

Noteworthy patents - list of patents related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals in the mining sector

Real-world innovations - overview and real-world innovation use cases in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals

Key disruptive forces in mining - presents the major drivers, trends, top tech themes, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in mining Select innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players

Key Topics Covered:



Key disruptive forces in mining - major drivers, trends, top tech themes in mining, S curve highlighting the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas, 3-year vs 1-year growth in published patents for innovation areas, and innovation areas definitions, patent published trend, and major patent filers Select innovation areas - the disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents, innovation drivers, recent developments, and top players

