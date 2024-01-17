Digging Deeper Into Sustainability - Key Disruptive Forces In The Mining Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digging Deeper into Sustainability - Key Disruptive Forces in Mining (Vol.2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The mining sector is pivoting towards eco-friendly practices such as urban mining and innovative ore sorting techniques. Specifically, these are aimed at reclaiming valuable elements from waste and refining ore separation processes, bolstering both sustainability and operational prowess. Concurrently, novel technologies are being utilized to fortify the traceability of essential minerals.
The report categorizes key innovation areas in mining as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. This report sheds light on the most recent news, partnerships, corporate filings, hiring trends, noteworthy patents, and real-world innovations, as well as major regions, leading competitors, and recent developments in select innovation areas such as battery metal recycling, hydrometallurgical extraction, lithium recovery, and mine sensor network. Proficiency, awareness, and expertise in these areas of innovation have the potential to revolutionize business models, decision-making processes, and strategic planning, directly influencing decisions regarding research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment.
Mining latest updates, deals, company filings, job analytics, noteworthy patents, real-world innovations, major drivers and trends, top tech themes, select innovation areas in mining and their leading patent filers, and the disruptive potential of nine innovation areas as highlighted by innovation drivers, recent developments, patent trends, and top players.
Latest updates - recent updates in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals Deals - select VC and M&A-focused listings related to mining Company filings - select filing extracts related to mining Job analytics - select job postings and hiring trends in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals Noteworthy patents - list of patents related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals in the mining sector Real-world innovations - overview and real-world innovation use cases in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals Key disruptive forces in mining - presents the major drivers, trends, top tech themes, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in mining Select innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players
AEM Canada Group Albemarle Corporation Anglo American Atlas Lithium Aurubis Avalon Advanced Materials Barrick Gold BHP Bluejay Mining CATL Coeur Mining Compass Minerals Cornish Lithium E3 Lithium ENEOS Holdings Entegris Epiroc Fortescue Metals Group Freeport-McMoRan Ganzhou Good Friends GEM General Motors GeologicAI Glencore HPY Technology Hudbay Minerals Hunan Sifumai Intelligent Technology Hyundai Steel Ideon Technologies Iluka Resources Imperial Oil Impossible Sensing JFE Holdings Jinchuan Group Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation Laurion Lithion Technologies Lithium Australia Lixivia LKAB Magnetite Mines Malvern Panalytical Mercedes Benz Metastable Materials Metso Outotec Microbeam Technologies Miluo Lvyan Metal MineSense Mint Innovation MMD Nemaska Lithium Newmont Goldcorp NextOre Nippon Steel North Mine Electrical Technology Nova Minerals Nth Cycle Outokumpu pH7 Technologies POSCO Holdings Proterial Qingyuan Dongjiang Environmental Reed Industrial Minerals Rio Tinto Sandvik ScrapBees Sensmet Sichuan JCC Rare Earth Metals South32 Strata Products Teck Resources TOMRA TOMRA Mining Ucore Uni-President Enterprises Vale Vital Metals Weeefiner WSP Global Xi'an University of Science and Technology Zhejiang Rinternationalo Electromechanical Technologies
