Single Sign-on will allow access to multiple applications and services that, together with multifactor authentication, eliminate the complexity and lost time inherent in managing numerous passwords. This modernization reflects the customer's commitment to identifying and adopting innovative technologies that improve workplace productivity.

Alex Rocha, Managing Director of BIO-key Europe, added,“Haver & Boecker's decision to integrate an MFA and SSO solution that leverages the capabilities of AuthControl Sentry and the expertise of P&W Network, shows their forward-thinking approach to digital transformation. Such collaborations are crucial in an era where security and efficiency are paramount. BIO-key is proud to team with P&W Network to support innovative solutions that deliver operational and security improvements for forward-thinking industry leaders like Haver & Boecker.”

About P&W Network

For more than 20 years, P&W Network has been a reliable partner for complex IT infrastructures, network analysis and security. Their goal is to always offer the best solution to keep the end customer's IT infrastructure secure and stable. Whether you need support with troubleshooting or simply want expert advice in the area of IT infrastructure – P&W Network is always a reliable and trusted IT partner.

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

