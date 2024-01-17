Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification Full Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lu x emb o u r g –17 January 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday 29 February 2024 at 08:00 CET.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 29 February 2024 at 12:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:
Conference call registration:
Call:
Webcast:
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 17 January 2024 at 11:00 CET.
