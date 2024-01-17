Trina Solar launches new Vertex S+ n-type dual-glass modules for commercial and industrial rooftops

(MENAFN- Fekra Communications) Trina Solar Co Ltd, a global leader in smart PV technology and energy storage solutions, has launched its new distributed module NEG18R.28 Vertex S+ 505W, designed specifically for commercial and industrial rooftops.



Solar panels are increasingly being included by developers in new commercial and industrial buildings to reduce energy consumption and energy costs for tenants, and site managers are seeking to reduce the carbon emissions of existing buildings. To help meet this energy efficiency requirement and add greater value to the customer, the Trina Solar NEG18R.28 module is a lightweight dual-glass product measuring 1961mm x 1134mm and weighing just 23.5kg. It adopts advanced n-type i-TOPCon technology, with module output reaching 505W+ and efficiency 22.7%, and it comes with a 30-year performance warranty.



High reliability and sustainability: 1.6+1.6mm dual-glass structure



Lighter-weight panels, due in part to the NEG18R.28’s 1.6mm x 1.6mm thin dual-glass, make installation in hard-to-reach spaces easier. In addition, dual-glass design provides increased scratch, crack, and impact resistance, and ensures the panel’s extreme resistance to salt spray, acids, alkalis, high temperature and humidity, helping the panels pass 35mm hail tests and meeting IEC fire ratings (Class A+C). Ultra-high reliability enables this panel to have a product warranty of up to 25 years and a power warranty of 30 years. The mono-facial dual-glass panel has mechanical loading of up to 5,400 Pa snow load and 2,400 Pa wind load. In addition, without a backsheet the use of plastics is reduced, improving the module’s environmental credentials and recyclability.



Maximized energy harvest and reduced LCOE



The NEG18R.28 dual-glass module, combining n-type technology with 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology, will generate up to 505W power and deliver high efficiency of 22.7%, in addition to having a longer lifespan, less light-induced degradation and delivering higher conversion efficiency than p-type panels. This module can achieve up to 8.6% more in energy yields over 25 years (compared with p-type panels), contributing to lower total system cost with shorter payback time. The front glass panel’s AR coating also helps deliver efficiency by reducing reflection and delivering optimum visible light transmission, offering customers the best investment in terms of guaranteed and increased solar power.







Universal solution with optimal size for rooftop systems



The NEG18R.28, measuring 1961mm x 1134mm and with a frame height of 30mm, is optimal for commercial and industrial rooftops. Excellent size and lightness make the panel easy to handle and install, and ensures that panels are robust enough for larger-scale commercial installation. The NEG18R.28 is highly compatible with other BOS components. It offers a variety of flexible installation solutions for system deployment, including short side and long side clamping, crossed beam, shared rail and slide-in mounting. Thanks to its short circuit current of 15.86A, it is also compatible with most mainstream inverters, optimizers and mounting systems on the market, as verified by a comprehensive compatibility analysis.







Peace of mind for 30 years and more



PV systems built with NEG18R.28 will continue to provide solar power to our children and grandchildren, given that the product comes with an ultra-long 30-year performance warranty. Mechanical integrity is guaranteed for up to 25 years. These extended warranties underscore Trina Solar’s trust in its dual-glass technology and long-term performance of n-type cells.



Ultra-low degradation rates, including an extremely low 1% first year and 0.4% annual degradation, up to 25-year product warranty and 30-year performance warranty give greater peace of mind to commercial and industrial property owners and managers seeking to improve their site’s energy efficiency long term.



Trina Solar continues to bring market-leading solar panels to assist with the transition to a clean energy future.









