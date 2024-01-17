Vacuum Pumps Market Growing At A CAGR Of 5.5% By Demand Analysis 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vacuum pumps Market Expected to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to AMR, Vacuum pumps Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Lubrication (Dry, Wet), by Pressure (Low vacuum pumps, Medium vacuum pumps, High vacuum pumps, Ultra-high vacuum pumps, Extreme high vacuum pumps), by End user (Automotive, Chemical and Petrochemical, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

The vacuum pumps market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Vacuum pumps are available in various types, including rotary vacuum pumps and reciprocating vacuum pumps. They are applicable in various end-use sectors such as automotive, healthcare, chemical, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals.

Avail Updated Sample PDF Pages with More Insight:



Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2021, due to the rapid expansion of the automotive, chemical, healthcare, and oil & gas sectors. In the healthcare sector, the key function of a vacuum pump is to deliver vacuum pressure for aspiration and to ensure that both patient rooms and surgery rooms are safe and efficient.

Vacuum technology is further pivotal for the sterilization of medical equipment as well as the use of X-ray tubes in high vacuum conditions. In addition, the surge in investment in the healthcare sector is likely to drive the vacuum pumps market growth in Asia-Pacific.

For instance, in the Economic Survey of 2022, India's public expenditure on healthcare was 2.1% of GDP in 2021-22 against 1.8% in 2020-21.

Vacuum pumps are widely adopted in the automotive sector, as they reduce load, which is applied to the brake pedal for breaking effect. Moreover, they offer vacuum assistance while applying breaks. Hence, expansion of the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific is driving the market growth.

For instance, in May 2022, Toyota Group invested $624 million to make electric vehicles and their parts in India. Such factors are driving the vacuum pumps market forecast period.

Request for Customization @

In Asia, the vacuum pumps market in Asia-Pacific has gained traction in the recent years, owing to ongoing investment in automotive and aerospace & defense sectors in China and India. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness increase in adoption of vacuum pumps due to development chemical and petrochemical and oil & gas industries. In addition, rise in investment in automotive, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense sectors is boosting the vacuum pumps market growth. For instance, in May 2022, the Haryana Government approved a policy to spur industrial growth aerospace & defense production sector and place emphasis on creation of an end-to-end ecosystem.

Top Players:

Ingersoll Rand, Busch Vacuum Solutions, ULVAC Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Becker Pumps Corporation, GlobalVac & Air, Graham Corporation, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, EBARA CORPORATION

Enquire Before Buying @

Key Findings Of The Study

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global vacuum pumps market trends and dynamics.

.Depending on lubrication, the dry vacuum pumps segment dominated the vacuum pumps market, in terms of revenue in 2021, and is projected to

grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

.By pressure, the medium vacuum segment registered the highest revenue in 2021.

.By end user, the chemical and petrochemical segment has registered the highest vacuum pumps market share in 2021.

.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

.The key players within the global vacuum pumps market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

the competitive outlook of the vacuum pumps industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn