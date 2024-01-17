(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or any type of Maritime Worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Massachusetts or their family to please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466 for a conversation about financial compensation. Joe Belluck has an office in Boston and he is considered by many to be one of the nation's most capable and skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he gets superior compensation results for his clients.

"We do not want people with mesothelioma to roll the dice on compensation because they called an internet ad that suggested they are a "claims" center or 'veterans benefits group'---because these types of ads are typically sponsored by middlemen marketing law firms that resell people with mesothelioma to another law firm to do the compensation work. Please do no do this. If you or your loved one is a Navy Veteran or Maritime worker anywhere in the State of Massachusetts call the real deal-attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-6466. When it comes to mesothelioma compensation-it is vital you hire the most capable mesothelioma attorney."

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them anytime at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

Michael Thomas

Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here