‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar, Vicky Get Into A Physical Fight Over A ‘Bucket’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui will be seen getting into a physical fight over a“bucket”.

It seems the fight happenes after the nomination task, where the first team had to take all the torture from the second team. In the torture task, the second team consisting of Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and others were seen throwing cold water and chillies on Munawar, Mannara and Arun.

Now that the tables of turned and it's their chance to torture, Vicky going by the promo of the show is seen putting the bucket and mug on the roof of the house.

Munawar sees it and instantly goes to remove it by climbing on to a tree and is seen the pool net to pull the bucket down. However, with Abhishek and Vicky pulling the cleaning net, Munawar falls down.

This leads to a fight between Munawar and Vicky and the entire house gets into the matter.

The two even come close to each other's face for a fight.

--IANS

dc/kvd