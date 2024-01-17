Navigating The Dihydro Myrcenol Market: Insights Into Price Trends

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the first half of 2023, dihydro myrcenol prices were influenced by fluctuating Alpha Pinene costs. Initial low demand from various industries due to high Dihydro Myrcenol stocks led to price instability. However, rising manufacturing activities in China during the second quarter boosted demand and prices initially, before a later decline. Overall, the period saw fluctuating, low Dihydro Myrcenol prices owing to changing industry demand.

Definition

Dihydro Myrcenol is a chemical compound used extensively in the fragrance and flavor industry. It is a synthetic fragrance ingredient with a pleasant, citrusy odor. This compound is valued for its versatile scent profile that can mimic natural fragrances, making it a popular choice in various perfumes, cosmetics, and personal care products. Its aromatic properties contribute to creating appealing scents in consumer goods.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Dihydro Myrcenol Price Trend:

Dihydro Myrcenol plays a pivotal role in diverse industries, primarily the fragrance and flavor sectors. Its fresh, citrus-like aroma makes it a sought-after ingredient in perfumes, cosmetics, and personal care items. It lends its captivating scent to soaps, detergents, and various scented products. Furthermore, its applications extend to the production of air fresheners and cleaning agents, enhancing the olfactory experience across a range of consumer goods.



