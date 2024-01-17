India Aquaculture Market Report: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” India Aquaculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “. The India aquaculture market size reached 13.4 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 26.4 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.97% during 2024-2032.

Increasing Seafood Consumption:

India's rising population and evolving dietary preferences have driven a substantial increase in seafood consumption. Seafood is perceived as a healthy source of protein, and as income levels rise, more households are incorporating aquaculture products like shrimp and fish into their diets. This rise in demand for aquaculture products, both domestically and for export, positions the sector as a vital contributor to food security and economic growth in the country. As seafood continues to be a preferred choice, the aquaculture industry benefits from sustained consumer interest and a growing market.

Rising Government Support and Sustainable Practices:

Government initiatives in India play a major role in the development of the aquaculture sector. Financial incentives, subsidies, and policies promoting sustainable practices have encouraged investment in the industry. These initiatives enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of aquaculture and align with global sustainability goals, ensuring responsible resource management and minimizing environmental impact. Government backing provides the necessary impetus for farmers and businesses to adopt sustainable practices, contributing to the sector's long-term growth and resilience. Government initiatives in India stimulate investment in the aquaculture sector and underscore the nation's commitment to achieving sustainable development goals, fostering environmentally responsible practices that bolster the sector's resilience and global competitiveness.

Ongoing Technological Advancements and Export Opportunities:

Technological advancements have revolutionized the aquaculture industry in India. Innovations such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and selective breeding techniques have led to increased production efficiency and improved product quality. This, in turn, has opened lucrative export opportunities for Indian aquaculture products in international markets. As the industry embraces modern practices, meets stringent quality standards, and diversifies its product range, it continues to thrive as a significant contributor to the economic development, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings of the nation. The pursuit of innovation and quality positions India's aquaculture industry as a competitive player on the global stage.

Leading Companies Operating in the India Aquaculture Industry:



Nekkanti Seafoods

Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited (AVANTI FEEDS LIMITED)

Devi Sea Foods Limited

Sandhya Marines

Apex Frozen Foods Limited

IFB Agro Industries Limited

SSF Limited

Kings Infra Ventures Limited

The Waterbase Limited

Kader Exports Private Limited

Zeal Aqua Limited

CP Aquaculture (India) Private Limited (Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Limited Company

Coastal Corporation Limited

Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited

BKV Industries Limited

Abad Fisheries Private Limited

Ananda Aqua Exports Private Limited

Anjaneya Sea Foods

August Seafood

Baby Marine Ventures

BMR Group

Devi Marine Foods Exports Private Limited

Falcon Marine Exports Ltd

Frontline Exports Private Limited

Geo Seafoods

Jayalakshmi Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd.

JRJ Sea Foods India Private Limited

Jude Foods India Private Limited

K V Marine Exports

Kadalkanny Frozen Foods

Liberty Frozen Foods Private Limited Liberty Group of Seafood Companies

By Environment:



Farmed Shrimp Wild Shrimp

Farmed shrimp represented the leading segment due to the robust growth of shrimp farming in controlled environments, ensuring better quality and yield.

By Species:



L. Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon Scampi

L. vannamei accounted for the largest market share owing to its adaptability to farming conditions, fast growth rate, and export demand for this popular shrimp species.

By Shrimp Size:



31-40

41-50

51-60

61-70

>70 Others

31-40 represented the largest segment as it aligns with the preferred size range for both domestic and international consumers, meeting diverse market demands.

By End Use:



Hotels and Restaurants

Retail Shops

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Sales Others

Hotels and restaurants held the majority of the market share on account of their consistent demand for aquaculture products to cater to the growing foodservice industry.

By End Form:



Frozen

Fresh Canned

Frozen represented the leading segment due to its convenience, longer shelf life, and suitability for international export.

Regional Insights:



Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu (Including Pondicherry)

Orissa

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Kerala Others

Andhra Pradesh's dominance in the India Aquaculture market is attributed to its extensive coastline, favorable climatic conditions, and significant investment in shrimp farming infrastructure.

The India aquaculture market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by rising seafood consumption, driven by a growing population and changing dietary preferences. Apart from this, increasing government support and initiatives promoting sustainable aquaculture practices and financial incentives and subsidies that encourage investment in the sector have catalyzed market growth. Additionally, the rapid expansion of export opportunities for Indian aquaculture products in international markets is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in aquaculture technologies, such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and improved breeding techniques that enhance production efficiency, are supporting market growth.

