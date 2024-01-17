Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) Price Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) is a clear, colourless liquid chemical that has a subtle smell and oily texture. It is a natural plasticizer found in Eleutherococcus sessiliflorus, Ekimia bornmuelleri, and other organisms. It has slightly less density compared to water and is not soluble in it.

Request for Real-Time Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/dop-price-trends/pricerequest

The chemical has great properties like excellent UV resistance, high plasticizing efficiency, cold-resisting properties, water-extracting proof, low volatility, softness, and electric property.

Key Details About the Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) Price Trends:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The dioctyl phthalate (DOP) Price trends , including India Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) price, USA Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) Price Trends:





Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) has its main use in the manufacture of flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic. The product offers various benefits, including excellent stability in heat and ultraviolet light, being compatible with various PVC resins. In the chemical industry, it is used as a solvent for various chemicals, in glowsticks, and works as dielectric and hydraulic fluids. Furthermore, in the medical sector, it has applications in the production of carpet back coating, adhesives, medical tubing and blood storage bags, wire and cables, and floor tile. Other end-uses where the product finds employment include its use in pesticides; cosmetics; PVC and ethyl cellulose resins to make plastic film, imitation leather, and electric wire; PVC soles for shoes; slippers; floor coverings; paints; varnishes; waterproof membranes; door mats; and hoses.



Indo-Nippon Chemical Co., Ltd

SABIC Acros Organics

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA