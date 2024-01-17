India Switchgear Market Trends: Industry Size, Share, Report Analysis 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” India Switchgear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The India switchgear market size reached US$ 10 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% during 2023-2028.

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization:

India's rapid urbanization and industrialization are transforming its landscape, leading to the growth of cities and industrial hubs. This urban expansion and industrial growth have heightened the demand for reliable electricity distribution and control systems. Switchgear plays a pivotal role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply and safeguarding electrical equipment in these dynamic environments. As urban areas and industrial sectors continue to expand, the need for advanced switchgear solutions becomes increasingly critical, making these demographic trends a fundamental driver of the switchgear market's growth.

Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Development:

Government initiatives like“Make in India” have propelled infrastructure development across the country, including power generation and distribution projects. These initiatives stimulate investments in electrical infrastructure, creating a surge in demand for switchgear components and systems. Furthermore, policies promoting renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power have accelerated the adoption of switchgear in renewable energy projects, aligning with India's sustainable energy goals and bolstering the switchgear market. The combination of these government-driven infrastructure projects and the push towards renewable energy integration is fueling the growth of the switchgear market and fostering a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem in India.

Energy Efficiency and Grid Modernization:

Increasing awareness of energy efficiency and the imperative of grid modernization has sparked a wave of upgrades in the electrical infrastructure. Outdated switchgear is being replaced with more efficient and technologically advanced solutions to enhance grid performance. India's commitment to improving the efficiency and reliability of its electrical grid is driving the adoption of state-of-the-art switchgear. This emphasis on grid modernization positions the switchgear market as a crucial component in the nation's efforts to enhance its energy infrastructure, making it a key driver of market growth.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-switchgear-market/requestsample

By Voltage Type:



Low-Voltage

Medium-Voltage High-Voltage

Low voltage represented the leading segment due to its predominant use in residential and commercial applications, ensuring reliable electricity distribution.

By Insulation:



Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)

Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) Others

Gas insulated switchgear accounted for the largest market share owing to its compact design, high efficiency, and suitability for various demanding industrial applications.

By Installation:



Indoor Outdoor

Outdoor represented the largest segment as it is preferred for applications where space is not a constraint and where environmental factors require robust and durable switchgear solutions.

By End Use:



Commercial

Residential Industrial

Industrial held the majority of the market share on account of the extensive use of switchgear in manufacturing facilities, ensuring safe and efficient electrical power distribution and control in industrial processes.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East India.

The India switchgear market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for reliable electricity distribution and control systems due to the country's rapid urbanization and industrialization. This has led to a rising need for advanced switchgear solutions to ensure uninterrupted power supply and protect electrical equipment. Apart from this, several favorable government initiatives such as“Make in India” and efforts to boost the manufacturing sector are encouraging investments in infrastructure development, further propelling the switchgear market. Furthermore, the push towards renewable energy sources like solar and wind power has accelerated the adoption of switchgear in renewable energy projects, thus contributing to market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163