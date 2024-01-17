Surgical Site Infections Market Size Expected To Reach US$ 1,174.5 Million By 2034 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Surgical Site Infections Market Overview:

The surgical site infections market reached a value of US$ 664.9 Million in 2023 and expeced to reach US$ 1,174.5 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the surgical site infections market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the surgical site infections market.

The surgical site infections (SSI) market is observing significant growth owing to multiple driving factors. A surgical site infection is a type of healthcare-associated infection occurring after surgery in the part of the body where the surgery took place. Increased awareness regarding healthcare-associated infections has accentuated the emphasis on sterile surgical environments, leading to a higher demand for SSI control solutions. Health regulatory bodies across the world are implementing stringent guidelines related to surgical procedures, ensuring the minimization of infections. Adherence to these guidelines by healthcare facilities catalyzes the SSI market's growth. Rapid advancements in technology and innovation are pivotal in driving the market. The development of novel and effective products such as antimicrobial sutures, wound dressings, and advanced sterilization equipment is instrumental in controlling SSIs. These technologies are aimed at minimizing the risk of infections, thus improving the overall outcomes of surgical procedures. The elevating incidence of chronic diseases and the expansion of the geriatric population have resulted in an upsurge in the number of surgical procedures. The escalation in surgeries naturally necessitates a proportional demand for SSI prevention strategies, fueling market growth.

The economic burden associated with SSIs is substantial, including the costs of prolonged hospital stays, readmissions, and additional postoperative care. This economic impact is pushing hospitals and surgical centers to adopt preventative measures, contributing to the growth of the SSI market. The surge in multidrug-resistant organisms is another significant factor propelling the market. The emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains necessitates advanced infection control measures to prevent SSIs effectively, which is prompting increased investment and research in this domain. The steady rise in healthcare expenditure is supporting the SSI market's growth. The heightened focus and investment in healthcare infrastructure and facilities contribute to an augmented demand for high-quality, efficient, and innovative surgical site infection solutions.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the surgical site infections market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the Key Players:



Polypid

Destiny Pharma Exoxemis

