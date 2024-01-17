The Economics Of Dried Cocoons: Analyzing Price Trends Over Time

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the first half of 2023, China's dried cocoon industry experienced fluctuating market sentiments. Prices surged in Q1 due to increased demand fuelled by the Lunar New Year Holiday and a resurgence in traditional silk clothing interest, both locally and internationally. However, prices plummeted in Q2 due to reduced summer-appropriate fabric demand, resulting in excess inventory.

Request for Real-Time Dried Cocoons Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/dried-cocoons-price-trends/pricerequest

Definition

Dried cocoon refers to the desiccated form of the protective casing spun by silkworms during their pupal stage. These cocoons are a key raw material in the production of silk, a luxurious and fine-textured fabric. The drying process preserves the cocoon's structure, enabling its transformation into silk thread through various manufacturing processes.

Key Details About the Dried Cocoons Price Trends:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Dried Cocoons in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The dried cocoons price trends , including India Dried Cocoons price, USA Dried Cocoons price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Dried Cocoons Price Trends:

Dried cocoons play a pivotal role in the textile and fashion industry as the primary source of silk production. They are used to extract silk fibres that are spun into threads for weaving luxurious fabrics. Additionally, dried cocoons find applications in crafting fine silk-based textiles, contributing to a range of clothing, accessories, and home furnishings.



Anhui Silk

Shengkun Silk Manufacturing

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Wujiang First Textile

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA