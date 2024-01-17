Bihar Cricket Association Suspends Lakhan Raja For 6 Years For Indulging In Indiscipline Activities

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has expelled cricketer Lakhan Raja for six years for indulging in anti-association activities along with his father Aditya Prakash Verma on the eve of the Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match.

A separate team, not authorised by the BCA, was announced by former BCA secretary Amit Kumar for the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on January 5

In the aftermath of the incident, all the players and support staff involved with the second list of players not authorised by BCA, were served a show cause notice to provide reasons for their involvement in the illegal / anti-association activities.

In furtherance of that notice, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has now decided to suspend Lakhan Raja, a player found to be involved in the anti-association activities along with his father Aditya Prakash Verma and ex-secretary Amit Kumar.

"In the light of the decision of the members of the BCA Management Committee, Lakhan Raja has been indulging in indiscipline and anti-association activities along with his father Aditya Prakash Verma from the past till the recent developments and despite the notification published on the BCA website on 4 January 2024, is expelled from the Bihar Cricket Association for six years due to his involvement in the incident that occurred at the Moin ul Haq stadium on 5 January 2024," the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) said in a statement.

"We won't tolerate any misbehavior or activities against the spirit of cricket / discipline. By suspending those involved, we're standing firm to keep Bihar cricket fair and united. We're committed to maintaining the integrity of the game in Bihar," said Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari.

