Rebound and Circular Packaging Association (CPA) Partner to Advance Sustainable Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- mslgroup) In a significant move at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), Rebound, a pioneering business focused on keeping plastics in the economy and out of the environment, proudly announces its partnership with the Circular Packaging Association (CPA). This alliance is set to bolster efforts in standardizing plastics recyclates, propelling the UAE and the global community towards unified material standards.

The agreement's official signing, a highlight of COP28, took place at the International Holding Company's (IHC) stand in the Green Zone. This partnership between Rebound and CPA is poised to develop crucial data analytics and insights, particularly around material volume estimates in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Utilizing Rebound's global trade expertise, the collaboration is dedicated to fostering sustainable packaging solutions.

Priya Sarma, Chair of the Circular Packaging Association highlighted the importance of this collaboration: 'We firmly believe that collaboration is not only crucial but integral to achieving a circular economy. Our partnership with Rebound will leverage the expertise of our organizations to accelerate the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, paving the way for a more sustainable future.'"

As part of this collaboration, Rebound will be a Knowledge Partner to the Circular Packaging Association, offering valuable insights on global recycled plastics quality and infrastructure. This collaboration will encompass both food-grade and non-food-grade materials, ensuring the development of, and access to high-quality recycled plastics.

Maryam Al Mansoori, General Manager, Rebound, said: "We, at Rebound, are excited to collaborate with the Circular Packaging Association, a leading organization dedicated to achieving sustainable packaging solutions. Through our partnership, we aim to combine our expertise in global trade facilitation and drive collective efforts towards sustainable solutions and accelerate the establishment of a common standard for materials globally. This is a crucial step towards creating a circular economy that promotes sustainable practices and ensures a healthier planet for future generations."

The partnership between Rebound and CPA will support the development of standards, enhancing data analytics, and providing innovative solutions, and will significantly contribute to the advancement of a circular economy. The focus will be on creating sustainable packaging solutions that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable.

This initiative is also expected to have a far-reaching impact on the region’s packaging industry. By setting new standards and promoting the use of recycled materials, Rebound and CPA are leading the way in sustainable innovation. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to environmental sustainability and their dedication to making a positive impact on the planet.



