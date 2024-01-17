OKX Middle East Fintech FZE Granted VASP License by Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2024 -- OKX Middle East Fintech FZE, the Dubai subsidiary of OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced that it has received a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) for VA Exchange Services. The license remains non-operational until the company fully satisfies all remaining conditions and select localisation requirements defined by VARA, following which it will be able to commence operations, subject to regulatory reverification and approval.

Once operational, the VASP license will allow OKX Middle East to extend its approved suite of duly regulated virtual assets activities and to provide spot services and spot-pairs, to institutional and qualified retail customers via the OKX App and OKXexchange.

OKX is dedicated to upholding robust investor and market safeguard principles. By trading on a regulated platform under VARA's supervision in Dubai, users will enjoy enhanced levels of consumer protection.

Rifad Mahasneh, OKX General Manager for the MENA Region, said: “The future of digital assets and capital markets lies in the hands of regulated entities, and Dubai, along with VARA, has succeeded in establishing a distinctive environment that fosters the growth of Virtual Asset Service Providers. The MENA region holds immense potential to become a hub of excellence for Web3 and virtual assets. We eagerly anticipate the chance to further enhance the already flourishing ecosystem throughout the region.”

Tim Byun, OKX Global Head of Government Relations, said: “Dubai and VARA are world leaders in crypto regulation by establishing the most timely, comprehensive and built from-the-ground-up framework for virtual assets and Web3. This license was a crucial step for OKX as we move from a trust-based system to one that is trustless and empowers users to take control of their financial future. Dubai is an important market for us, and we're excited to build strong relationships with our users and contribute to the development of its crypto and Web3 ecosystem.”





MENAFN17012024003109013942ID1107731570