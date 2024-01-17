Biopharma PEG’s Azide PEG Series for Pharmaceuticals

(MENAFN- Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.) Biopharma PEG, a leading innovator in polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, proudly introduces its featured Azide PEG series, which can be used in drug development, click chemistry, ADCs (Antibody Drug Conjugates), PROTACs (Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras), and beyond.

This Azide PEG features monodispersed PEGs such as N3-PEG4-OH, N3-PEG3-COOH, N3-PEG11-NH2, N3-PEG3-NHS ester, 2-((Azido-PEG8-carbamoyl)methoxy)acetic acid, polydispersed Azide PEGs like mPEG-N3, N3-PEG-N3, Silane-PEG-N3, SH-PEG-N3, and multi-arm azide PEGs such as 4-ArmPEG-N3.

Key Applications of Biopharma PEG's Azide PEG Series:

ADCs and PROTACs: The Azide PEG series plays a pivotal role in the development of ADCs, connecting antibodies with cytotoxic drugs, and in PROTACs, facilitating the degradation of specific proteins for innovative therapeutic approaches.

Drug Delivery: Biopharma PEG's Azide PEGs enhance drug solubility, stability, and controlled release, making them indispensable in advanced drug delivery systems.

Click Chemistry: Serving as key components in click chemistry, these compounds enable precise bioconjugation reactions, fostering the synthesis of diverse molecular structures.

Dr. Zhang, Chief Scientist at Biopharma PEG, expressed the company's commitment to driving innovation, stating, "Our Azide PEG series represents a significant leap forward in empowering researchers with unparalleled tools. From targeted drug delivery to advancing bioconjugation strategies, these compounds are poised to catalyze breakthroughs in biomedical research."

Biopharma PEG's Azide PEG series is a testament to the company's dedication to advancing the capabilities of researchers and propelling the biomedical field into new realms of innovation.

For more information about Biopharma PEG's Azide PEG series and other groundbreaking products, please visit



MENAFN17012024006482014056ID1107731557