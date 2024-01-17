Apple confronts possible removal of blood-oxygen sensor in watches amid legal dispute

(MENAFN) In the midst of a legal dispute with Masimo over a patent claim, Apple is considering the removal of the blood-oxygen sensor from its internet-connected watches. This decision hinges on the outcome of a court ruling, with Apple seeking more flexibility to challenge and overturn a previous decision that restricted the use of this technology. Recent developments indicate that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has approved potential redesigns for two Apple Watch models, namely the Series 9 and Ultra 2, which would exclude the contentious blood-oxygen sensor.



Masimo, a Southern California-based company pursuing the patent claim against Apple, detailed these developments in a court filing on Monday. While the filing did not specify the method Apple intends to employ for the removal of the blood-oxygen sensor, industry analysts have speculated that it may involve a software update.



The legal battle between Apple and Masimo reached a turning point in late October when Masimo secured a favorable ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). This ruling led Apple to temporarily halt sales of the affected Apple Watch models just before the Christmas holiday. However, Apple swiftly responded by filing an appeal of the ITC ruling, resulting in an order that allowed the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models to return to stores shortly after Christmas while the appeal is under review.



The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington is set to determine whether to extend the stay later this month. If an extension is granted, Apple can continue selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 with the blood-oxygen sensors intact during the extended legal process, which is anticipated to take at least a year. This move is crucial for Apple's strategy of positioning its watches as health-monitoring devices. Despite these developments, Apple has refrained from commenting on the court filing that discloses its plans to remove the blood-oxygen sensor if the stay isn't extended.

