New Mexico Supreme Court supports tribal jurisdiction in native American casino cases

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision on Tuesday, the New Mexico Supreme Court settled a protracted legal battle, affirming that tribal courts possess jurisdiction over personal injury and property damage cases involving Native American casinos. The ruling marked the resolution of a 2016 lawsuit, where an employee of an electrical company claimed severe injuries sustained during a delivery at Pojoaque Pueblo's casino. Initially, a lower court ruling, later overturned by the Court of Appeals, had called for the dismissal of the case.



The pivotal decision cited precedents from two federal cases that effectively nullified a provision in tribal-state gambling compacts, which had waived sovereign immunity. This waiver had allowed the transfer of jurisdiction from tribal court to state court for certain damage claims. The federal cases in question involved a personal injury claim related to alcohol over-serving at Santa Ana Pueblo's casino and a slip-and-fall lawsuit filed in state court by a visitor to the Navajo Nation's casino in northwestern New Mexico.



Attorney Richard Hughes, representing Santa Ana and Santa Clara pueblos, along with seven other pueblos, expressed the significance of the ruling. Hughes emphasized that the decision, which brings an end to a two-decade-long struggle, prevents state courts from intervening in tribal affairs. He stated, “We've been fighting state court jurisdiction over these cases for 20 years, and so it's the end of a long struggle to keep state courts out of determining tribal affairs.”

MENAFN17012024000045015682ID1107731553