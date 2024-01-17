Swedish TAGGR Strengthens Industry Leadership With The Acquisition Of TRAKK, Paving The Way For European Push For Asset Intelligence Services

Comment from Andreas Eriksson, Taggr CEO.

Taggr's expertise in asset intelligence services, combined with TRAKK's highly esteemed service platform and their longstanding presence in the market, clearly accelerates Taggr's journey. We are also expanding and enhancing our industry knowledge through access to highly competent individuals who have worked with a global or European perspective for over 20 years in the markets and verticals that we are initially focusing on.

Comment from Mattias Sundström, Trakk CEO.

We have been working for several years together with Taggr and achieved success in deploying our joint offer to multiple key customers. Company culture, way of working and ambitions are a perfect match. Our customers will benefit greatly as they get more capabilities both from a technical and operational perspective. To address the European market the way we want, we needed to size up and Taggr offered the most exciting path for that.

About Taggr

Taggr is a pioneer in the realm of asset intelligence services. Its cutting-edge solutions enable businesses to harness the power of asset information, ensuring enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. Committed to a net-zero future, Taggr is changing the face of asset intelligence.

About TRAKK

Trakk is a development company specializing in providing intelligent IoT monitoring and tracking systems for vehicles and industrial machinery. The company has extensive experience in managing data and utilizing it to optimize the performance of vehicles, machinery, and inventory.

