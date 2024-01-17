Asia Hydrogen Market Outlook: Use Of Renewable Hydrogen Is Seen As A Key Lever For The Decarbonisation Of Hard-To-Decarbonise Sectors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Hydrogen Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Asia aims to develop a clear strategy for how to promote hydrogen use in the transportation, power, and other hard-to-abate sectors such as iron and steel industries. The use of renewable hydrogen is seen as a key lever for the decarbonisation of hard-to-decarbonise sectors.

The region is in an urgent need to accelerate transition strategies across sectors as a way to achieve climate global goals which can positioned hydrogen development as one of the solutions to accomplish the targets, still lacking of strong political support on most of the countries.

Asia is positioned now as one of the major areas looking to import great capacity of clean hydrogen and ammonia, having ambitious plans for its use across multiple sectors specially power and transportation. Hydrogen accounts for a 4% share of the global capacity.

Report Scope



Hydrogen regional market analysis

Total upcoming capacity and 2030 market size scenarios, highlighting recently announced projects by capacity.

Demand across different application sectors. National and regional policy support and financial incentives

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Regional Snapshot

2. Low Carbon Hydrogen Market

2.1 Asia in a global context

2.2 Leading countries in the hydrogen market

2.3 Largest upcoming projects globally

2.4 Largest upcoming projects in Asia

2.5 Asian Hydrogen Capacity in high and low scenarios

2.6 Low carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers

2.7 Major barriers for low carbon hydrogen deployment

3. Demand in Key Application Areas

3.1 Current hydrogen targets across Asian countries

3.2 Key Asian Countries Demand and Focus

3.3 Intended use sectors for Asian hydrogen

3.4 Transportation

3.5 Iron & Steel

3.6 Ammonia & chemicals

3.7 Natural Gas & Gas Blending

3.8 Refining

3.9 Hydrogen Sector Challenges

4. Political, Economical Perspective & Key Players

4.1. Leading Asian Hydrogen Policies

4.2 Funding and Financial Support

4.3 Asian hydrogen deal activity

4.4 Key players

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900