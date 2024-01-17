Industrial Refrigeration Market Immense Growth With Key Drivers And Business Insights By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Refrigeration Market Expected to Reach $41.7 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An industrial refrigeration system is one of the primary pieces of machinery in any industry which handles a products that may parish in higher temperature conditions. For example, perishable goods such as food and beverages, and also pharmaceutical products are mostly stored or processed in temperature controlled environments.

Furthermore, various other industries such as petrochemical, power generation, data centers, and others also make use of refrigeration systems to enable their machinery to dissipate heat and remain relatively cooler; thereby ensuring their long life.

The industrial refrigeration market size was valued at $21.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $41.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Moreover, the industrial refrigeration system is comprised of compressor, and condenser, as well as controls, an evaporator, and many others. Among these, the compressor segment accounted for a higher industrial refrigeration market share in 2020.

The second segment is currently undergoing significant growth and is expected to achieve a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. Industrial refrigeration systems utilize various types of refrigerants, such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), and other alternatives.

Out of these segments, the ammonia segment generated a large revenue share in 2020. This is mostly due to the growing need for environmentally friendly refrigerants that are natural and safe for the environment. Countries around the world are making significant initiatives to bring down the use of hazardous and non-eco-friendly refrigerants.

Simultaneously, initiatives to encourage the use of eco-friendly refrigerants. Furthermore, due to increased demand for natural refrigerants, carbon dioxide is predicted to rise at a faster CAGR throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is divided into fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, and fish, dairy and ice cream, drinks, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and others based on the application of industrial refrigeration systems.

Among these, the meat, poultry, and fish category held a larger market share in 2020, owing to increased consumption of these items driven by rising disposable income. However, owing to the growing geriatric population which drives demand for pharmaceutical products, it is expected to help the pharmaceutical segment grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the industrial refrigeration market are provided in the report. Major companies in the report include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Danfoss A/S, GEA Group AG, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., Swegon AB, Dover Corporation, Gordon Brothers Industries Pty. Ltd., EVAPCO, Inc., Munters, Kirby HVAC&R Pty Ltd., LU-VE Group, BITZER Group, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International plc, Refplus, Trane Technologies plc (Thermo King), ABB Ltd., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, Dorin S.p.A., and Rivacold srl.

Key findings of the study

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial refrigeration market trends and dynamics.

.Depending on the component, the compressor segment dominated the industrial refrigeration market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

.Depending on the refrigerant type, the ammonia segment dominated the industrial refrigeration market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

.By application, the meat, poultry and fish segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020.

.Depending on the type, the stationary refrigeration segment dominated the industrial refrigeration market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

.By sales type, the new sales segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020.

.Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, and LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

.The key players within the industrial refrigeration market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the industrial refrigeration industry.

