Two Rapido Riders Nabbed In Snatching Case In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Two riders, working with Rapido Bike Taxi, were arrested for multiple snatchings in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that both the accused, identified as Aman (22) and Pawan (21), both residents of Karawal Nagar area.

The arrest came after a complainant Atul Tomar, who works as a Security Guard in Indusind Bank, Jangpura, reported that on Tuesday he came to Kashmere Gate area for his personal work.

“At about 1 a.m., he was stationed in front of Ritz Cinema, Kashmere Gate. In the meantime, two boys came to him on a motorcycle and started talking to him. During the conversation, suddenly the pillion rider of the motorcycle snatched the mobile phone from the victim, and both of them tried to flee away from the spot,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The victim immediately raised an alarm and hue and cry. Due to the noise/alarm raised by the victim, the general public overpowered one of the snatchers along with the motorcycle, but the pillion rider somehow managed to flee from the spot.

“A police team also reached the spot. During searching and frisking, two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, Aman. One of the mobile phones belonged to the victim. Regarding the other mobile phone recovered from the possession of Aman, he disclosed that it had been handed over to him by his co-accused Pawan, who managed to flee from the spot,” said the DCP.

Consequently, at the instance of Aman, raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of the co-accused.

“Pawan was also arrested from Aggarsain Park, Kashmere Gate area,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, both accused persons disclosed that they had committed similar crimes earlier in the area of Kashmere Gate and had succeeded, but this time, they were unfortunately nabbed by the police team.

“It was further revealed that both worked as Rapido riders but were dissatisfied with their earnings and also burdened with debt. Consequently, they both started to commit crimes to make quick money to finance their livelihood and lead a lavish lifestyle,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/dan