Gold prices stabilize after statements by Federal Reserve official on interest rates

(MENAFN) The price of gold demonstrated stability on Wednesday after experiencing a notable decline in the previous session. In spot transactions, the value of gold remained unchanged at $2,027.62 per ounce. This followed a 1.3 percent drop in the preceding session, representing the most substantial single-day decline since December fourth. The stabilization in gold prices came in response to statements made by a Federal Reserve official, Christopher Waller, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors.



Waller's remarks, delivered on Tuesday, contributed to dampening expectations of an interest rate cut by the US central bank in March. He emphasized the importance of not hastily reducing interest rates unless there is clear evidence of a sustained decline in inflation. This cautious stance triggered widespread selling in the gold market. The stabilization in gold prices can be seen as a reaction to the recalibration of expectations surrounding monetary policy.



A key factor influencing the gold market is the strength of the US dollar. The recent strengthening of the dollar has made gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Additionally, higher interest rates, if implemented, would diminish the appeal of non-yielding gold. These dynamics have contributed to the volatility in gold prices, with market participants closely monitoring central bank communications for clues about future monetary policy decisions.



Market sentiment regarding a potential rate cut in March shifted, with the CME's FedWatch tool indicating a decrease from 76.9 percent to 62.2 percent probability. Despite this adjustment, there remains an expectation in the markets for interest rates to be lowered throughout the year. The probability of six cuts, each of 25 basis points, is still on the horizon, reflecting the complex interplay of factors influencing gold prices in the current economic landscape.

MENAFN17012024000045015682ID1107731525