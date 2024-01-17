UK surprising increase in inflation reaches 4 percent in December 2023

(MENAFN) In an unexpected turn of events, the United Kingdom witnessed a surge in inflation, reaching 4 percent year-on-year in December 2023, marking the first uptick in the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in ten months since February 2023. Economists, relying on Reuters' polls, had anticipated a more modest slowdown in the annual CPI to 3.8 percent. This followed a sharper-than-expected decline in November, where the index recorded 3.9 percent.



Contrary to expectations, the monthly Consumer Price Index showed a 0.4 percent increase, surpassing projections of 0.2 percent. This marked a notable shift from the -0.2 percent recorded in November. The UK Office for National Statistics attributed the upswing primarily to higher prices in alcohol and tobacco, making them the key contributors to the rise in consumer prices. Conversely, the most substantial decline in indices came from the food and non-alcoholic drinks sector.



The core Consumer Price Index, a closely monitored indicator that excludes volatile elements such as food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco prices, experienced a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent. This surpassed Reuters' forecast of 4.9 percent and remained unchanged from the figures reported in November. According to the Office for National Statistics, travel and transport services emerged as the primary contributors to the upsurge in core inflation.



This unexpected surge in inflation raises concerns about economic stability and underscores the complex factors influencing price dynamics in the UK, with implications for various sectors and policy considerations.

