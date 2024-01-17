Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Announces Allocation Of 3,200 Land Plots To Citizens

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai Municipality has allocated 3,200 land plots to Emirati citizens in Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Sunday (July 9), took to Twitter to announce that as part of the Ruler of Dubai's vision to provide the highest quality of life for citizens, these residential plots have been distributed.

It is an implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance decent living standards for Emirati citizens.

The allocation of the land plots is implemented as per Dubai's Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs comprehensive citizen housing plans and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to achieve sustainable urban development in Dubai and boost the quality of life in Dubai and its global competitiveness.

The allocated plots will be fully serviced and comprise basic and entertainment facilities and parks, which will be implemented per the highest global standards.

During its first year, the committee approved the allocation of 11,500 land plots for citizens, as well as housing loans worth Dh7 billion, benefitting around 7,000 people.

Inputs from WAM

ALSO READ:

UAE: 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector, recording highest-ever rate of Emiratisation

UAE FNC elections 2023: Lists of electors from all emirates announced

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed praises teen who overcame odds, visually impaired student for winning Arab Reading Challenge