QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of Adani Group


1/17/2024 4:34:39 AM

Governor of the Qatar Central Bank H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities between the two sides.

