Pwc Middle East Creates Over 1,000 Regional Jobs, Expands Managed Services Arm

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: PwC Middle East, one of the world's leading professional services firms, is adding a further 1,000 roles over the next three years in Qatar and the Middle East to boost the expansion of its Managed Services arm. This move aligns with the region's growing transformation agenda, transitioning into the delivery phase, where both public and private sector organisations are required to achieve tangible outcomes.

The investment encompasses strengthening existing PwC delivery centres across the region along with the establishment of significant new facilities. The initiative includes investment in technology, training, and development. Bala Chandaran, Partner, Managed Services, has been appointed to lead the solutioning centre of excellence, playing a pivotal role in structuring more complex services such as Transformation Management, Infrastructure, Digital, Corporate services, Tax, Legal, Financial Crime, and Risk & Controls.

PwC's Managed Services are digitally driven, leveraging the firm's alliance ecosystem with over 30 technology partners, including SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google Cloud. This approach ensures continuous growth and adaptation to the latest technologies.

Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Qatar Consulting Lead remarked, “As we enter into a new national transformation journey in Qatar, NDS-3 creates a sustainable growth model to continue transforming Qatar into a competitive, diversified, innovative, and performance-driven economy. As part of this transformation, our clients are seeking execution and digitally-driven advisory services based on value-add managed services framework. We are making significant investments in hiring and upskilling local talent, along with new digital solutions, to help our clients execute and achieve sustainable outcomes.”

Abdullah Tamer, Managed Services Leader at PwC Middle East, commented,“The Managed Services offering is a natural extension of our leading position in driving the transformation agenda in our region. Beyond delivery of transformation, we can support our clients in delivering their most complex and critical functions and processes, bringing the best of our subject matter expertise, technology solutions, and operational excellence to deliver sustained outcomes. This provides our clients with more certainty, speed, and efficiency in delivery in a market where there is often limited capacity, capability, and technology. We run, you accelerate.”