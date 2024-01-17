QSE Index Up By 0.47 Percent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) increased by 48.80 points, or 0.47 percent, to reach the level of 10,494.91 points, at the end of trading session on Sunday.

During today's session, 241,508,178 shares were traded, with a value of QR 435,809,630.567 as a result of the implementation of 13,876 transactions in all sectors.

In the session, the shares of 31 companies rose, and the prices of 13 other companies decreased, while three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 619,900,357,715.140 compared to QR 616,763,687,128.890 in the previous session.