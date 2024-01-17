Qatar Automobiles Company Receives 'Best Mid-Size SUV' Award For Mitsubishi Outlander

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, received the notable 'Best Mid-Size SUV' award for the Mitsubishi Outlander at the 2024 Qatar Car of the Year Awards, presented by Maqina.

Frank Zauner, General Manager and Haitham Ebef General Sales Manager, Qatar Automobiles Company received the notable award in a special ceremony held at The Chedi hotel in Doha. The event spotlighted outstanding vehicles in the categories of SUVs, light trucks, commercial vehicles, and sedans.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, stated:“Our customers have showered the new Mitsubishi Outlander with immense acclaim, attributing it to its captivating aesthetic design, groundbreaking technology, and unwavering reliability. We feel honored to receive this accolade, recognising both the brand's ingenuity and the vehicle's prominent standing in the SUV segment. We extend our gratitude to the organizers for their commitment to showcasing the finest automobiles, and eagerly anticipate further achievements in the future.”



The Mitsubishi Outlander SUV is a premium quality seven-seater which received a complete design overhaul and features rugged performance that's perfect for today's dynamic environment as well as innovative technology which can enhance the driving experience in more ways than one!

Mitsubishi Connect is installed as a car support system that allows users to enjoy a safe driving experience. To protect the safety of the driver, a button can be pressed to request aid from the call center if the vehicle breaks down or is involved in an accident, and it automatically reports when an airbag is deployed. It also handles a variety of incidents, such as generating a vehicle theft warning and reporting vehicle position information to the user if the vehicle is stolen.

Further, operation by smartphone can be used to display the vehicle's parked position or to cause the vehicle's lights to flash to show where it is parked. Many convenient functions are provided, such as remote operation that can be used to start the engine and turn on the air conditioner before getting in to make the cabin comfortable during cold winters and hot summers, as well as unlocking the doors from a remote location.