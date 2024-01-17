QOC President Meets Former Qatar Handball Coach Rivera

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday expressed his gratitude to the former coach of the Qatar national handball team Valero Rivera Lopez during a meeting held in Doha.

Sheikh Joaan commended the remarkable contributions and achievements of the Spanish coach during his tenure as the national coach.

Particularly noteworthy were the team's second-place finish in the Men's Handball World Championship Qatar 2015 and their five consecutive victories in the Asian Handball Championship.