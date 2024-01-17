Sheikh Hamad Heads Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, who is also the President of Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation's (AGCFF) chaired the body's Executive Office meeting in Doha yesterday.

AGCFF Vice President Sheikh Salem bin Saeed Al Wahaibi, and Members Dr. Hamid Muhammad Al Shaibani, Muhammad Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Haif Hussein Al Mutairi, Dr. Khalid Abdul Aziz Muqrin, Rashid Abdullah Al Zuabi, Ali Jabbar Abdul Redha, and Secretary-General Jassim Sultan Al Rumaihi were also present. Several crucial decisions were made during the meeting, including the confirmation of the organisation of the 26th Gulf Championship in Kuwait from December 13 to December 26 and the approval of the Iraqi Football Federation as an alternative body to the Kuwaiti Football Federation for hosting the 26th Gulf Championship.