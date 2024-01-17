MES Emerges Overall Champions At Inter-School Youth Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School, the reigning champions, have won the overall championship for a second consecutive year at Kalanjali 2023, an interschool youth festival for Indian schools in Qatar hosted by Media Pen at Ideal Indian School recently.

About 200 hundred students took part in 69 events such as dancing, singing and other literary domains.

Out of the 64 events contested, MES Indian School outshone in 44 events, securing 23 first prizes,12 second prizes, and 9 third prizes.

The crowning moment occurred at the closing ceremony on January 12, 2024 at Ideal Indian School, where MES Principal Dr. Hameeda Kader, and other coordinators of the school received the prestigious overall championship trophy from the Chief Guest, Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, and the Special Guest, Aparana Balamurali, a renowned South Indian cine artist.

Anver, Sumitha Nassar and Harshan along with a team of teachers coordinated the Kalanjali competitions.