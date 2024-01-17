BPS Student Enters India Book Of Records

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A student at Birla Public School kindergarten Slishta Prakash has made it to the India Book of Records for being the youngest child to play and sing the Indian National Anthem on an electric keyboard.

She played the Indian National Anthem on an electronic keyboard with her right index finger in 1 minute and 34 seconds, at the age of 3 years, and 8 months.

"The school takes immense pride in Slishta Prakash's achievement and congratulates her on her well-deserved achievement. This recognition will serve as a source of inspiration for all the students at Birla Public School to strive for excellence and achieve their full potential," a statement from the school said.

"This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of not only Slishta Prakash, but also the teachers, staff, and administration of Birla Public School," it added.