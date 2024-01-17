The global market for research antibodies was valued at approximately $3.5 billion in 2022. Among product segments, the primary antibody segment accounted for the highest market share in the global market for research antibodies in 2022. The primary antibody segment recorded $2.4 billion in revenue in 2022, and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies, as opposed to the technical side. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.

The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to such factors as demand of antibodies research, the COVID- 19 pandemic, other infectious diseases and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to emerge with new antibodies to counter the global rise in different infectious diseases (e.g., HIV, malaria,dengue).

The advancement of biological discoveries will result in the need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies. Antibodies for each of its many forms of post-translational modifications are needed, even for the same protein molecule. This is likely to propel the growth of the market for research antibodies during the forecast period.

Primary antibodies are used alone or in combination with a secondary antibody. Primary antibodies conjugated to fluorochromes are used in flow cytometry, whereas in microscopy, a primary-secondary antibody combination is used to increase the signal.

According to the Antibiotic, one supplier of antibodies states that primary antibodies can be used against any antigen, including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates and other small molecules. Primary antibodies can also be raised to recognize post-translational modifications, such as phosphorylation, acetylation, methylation and glycosylation. The supplier therefore offers more than 50,000 unconjugated and directly conjugated primary antibodies directed against more than 14,000 targets.

The secondary antibody segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. A rise in basic or clinical research to detect specific cell or tissue components (antigens), a shorter assay time, an increase in the versatility, antigen signal detection and amplification are likely to fuel the segment's growth in the next few years.

This report segments the global market for research antibodies based on type of antibody, clonality, host, major reactivities, application, end user and region.

Report Includes



In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to research antibodies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product, clonality, application, major reactivities, host species, end-user, and geographical region

Discussion on the factors affecting the companies' market shares, the current strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and the third-party quality evaluation systems of research antibodies

Description of antibody technologies, emerging antibody generation technologies and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Discussion on technological trends in antibody production and application, and information on antibody-based drug discovery and development process

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire pharma industry and discussion on how COVID-19 is related to pharmaceutical industry's growth slow-down and results in delayed approvals for non-COVID-19-related pharmaceutical/biotech products

Coverage of new discoveries in biological sciences, rapid technological developments in the IVD industry, new antibody technologies and antibody types, and assessment of antibody-based drug discovery and development

Discussion on advantages and disadvantages of antibody discovery technologies with examples of antibody production, and information on REpAb technology

Coverage of FDA and international regulations, details of recent regulatory reforms and list of antibody therapeutics granted in 2018 and insights into government initiatives and funding in emerging markets Examination of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, a relevant patent analysis; and merger and acquisitions (M&A), venture fundings, and emerging technologies in the global research antibodies

Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses, including



Abcam Plc

Absolute Antibody Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bd Biosciences

Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)

Bio-Techne

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Danaher

Jackson Immunoresearch Laboratories Inc.

Lonza

Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Millipore)

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. United States Biological

