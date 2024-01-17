Heristays: The New Online Platform For Shortlets And Serviced Apartment Booking In Lagos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heristays , a property rental platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with shortlets in Lagos , has officially launched today. Heristays which ran in beta in 2022 and saw over 27000 room nights booked on the platform, aims to provide affordable and trusted accommodation that guests can book instantly, with over 300 serviced shortlet in Lekki , and Victoria Island.Heristays offers a variety of options for travelers, holidaymakers,business people, and families who need a comfortable and convenient place to stay in Lagos.Whether it is a studio apartment, a one-bedroom,two-bedroom or 3 bedroom apartment, guests can find their ideal home away from home on Heristays.All the apartments are fully serviced with 24/7 power,on-site security,superfast Wi-Fi and fully equipped kitchens. Regular cleaning as well as towel and bed linen refreshes are also provided. Some apartments also feature amenities such as swimming pool, gym,and restaurant.Heristays is not only a platform for guests, but also for property owners who want to increase their earnings and ease their operations. Heristays provides technology that enables owners to manage their bookings, payments, and reviews online, as well as access to a network of verified service providers and partners. Heristays also offers marketing and customer support services to help owners attract and retain guests."We are excited to launch Heristays and bring a new level of service and convenience to the shortlet and serviced apartment market in Lagos," said Akolade Oriowo, the COO of Heristays. "We believe that Heristays will benefit both guests and owners by providing a seamless and secure online platform that connects them with a great place to stay and delivers value."To celebrate the launch, Heristays is offering a 15% discount for bookings up to 7 days and a 50% discount for bookings up to 30 days. Guests can visit Heristays to browse and book their next serviced apartment in Lagos.About HeristaysHeristays is a property rental platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with shortlet and long lease homes by providing technology that increases earnings and eases operations.Heristays brings affordable and trusted accommodation that guests can book instantly, with over 300 serviced shortlet apartments in Chevron, Lekki Phase 1 and Victoria Island.

Akolade Oriowo

Heristays

+234 916 984 5077

email us here