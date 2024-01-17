Royalelife Sites Acquired By Ambassador Group Founder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The founder and principal of Ambassador Group today announces the acquisition of a total of thirty-five RoyaleLife Group park bungalow sites which were placed into administration in 2023. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Ambassador Regency Group - a new entity within the well-established Ambassador family of businesses led by owner and C.E.O. David Gaffney - has acquired the portfolio which encompasses a mix of both residential and holiday park sites in a blend of operational and pre-development stages. The acquisition positions Ambassador Regency Group to become a key player in the industry with the scope for developing several thousand park bungalows in the near future.



Scottish based Ambassador Group is an independent, family-owned property business established in 2011 with interests in the UK and overseas. It has a successful track-record across all aspects of real estate investment, development and management; and is well-respected as an innovative and trusted operating partner in the sector.



The assets acquired by the Group are located across south and central areas of England in some of the most desirable locations in the United Kingdom, from the Cornish coastline to the Norfolk forests. They will operate under the Regency Living brand, which has set out its intention to create vibrant communities and deliver high-quality homes that enhance the well-being and lifestyle of their residents.



Ambassador's strong and experienced Investment Management team will work alongside the newly established Regency Living team to help drive this new venture to become the industry leader in the premium park bungalow space. More than 120 job roles have also been created within the new business which includes a team of seasoned industry professionals in the sector that bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the new enterprise.



RoyaleLife Group and its entities entered administration in August 2023.



David Gaffney owner and C.E.O. of Ambassador Regency Group says:



“After many months of uncertainty for residents and purchasers, we are delighted to announce the successful acquisition of thirty-five Park Bungalow sites. This significant acquisition aligns seamlessly with our Group strategy to acquire, reposition, innovate and create value alongside superior returns for our capital partners. I am proud that we have been able to create significant skilled job roles in the new business and look forward to working with a talented team of professionals as we leverage on their experience alongside Ambassador's expertise in real estate development to contribute positively to this industry.



Our aim now is to transform and improve the assets into communities that provide an unrivalled quality of living and above all, peace of mind for our new Regency Living family of colleagues, residents and customers as we work with the Administrators to complete the licence transfer process for our sites.



Luxury bungalow parks are an expanding and exciting sector for us to be involved in and both the Ambassador and Regency Living teams have big plans for each of the sites acquired, in-keeping with our commitment to innovation, sustainability and community development as a customer centric business.”



Regency Living remains an entirely separate and unconnected business to RoyaleLife, which entered into administration in August 2023.



