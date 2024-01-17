Jaipur: Man Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) A man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping his minor daughter in Jaipur.

Jaipur Metro 1 POCSO Court Judge Manisha Singh, while announcing the sentence on Tuesday, said: "The victim was raped by her father. In such a serious case, no leniency can be shown towards the accused."

The court said: "The victim's testimony and evidence prove that the accused had raped his minor daughter several times between 2015 and 2020 without her consent. His crime caused physical and emotional harm to the victim, which also hurt her dignity. The psychological pressure and emotional trauma suffered by the victim cannot be ignored."

Lawyer (Special Public Prosecutor) Rajesh Sheoran said: "The victim had lodged a report at Mansarovar police station on December 12, 2020."

The report said: "On December 1, 2020, her father brutally murdered her mother and absconded. He was arrested on December 9, but his father has also kept another crime related to this incident under wraps. From the year 2015, his father started doing wrong things with her. He threatened her that if she shared the facts with anyone, he would kill her mother and brother. Many times when her father committed the crime, she remained unconscious, because he used to give her drinks laced with sleeping pills or intoxicants."

The victim said: "When she got impregnated by her father in 2016, he got her abortion done in a hospital, saying that her maternal uncle had done wrong things to her. When she informed her mother about this incident, she started taking care of her. Still he used to force himself on her. One day, when her mother protested against it, her father killed her mother."

Counsel for man said that a "false" FIR has been lodged against him by her daughter in collusion with the maternal side, to which the court replied no daughter can sacrifice her femininity and make such allegations.

