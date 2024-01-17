Hithium To Supply Powin With 5Gwh Battery Cells

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium has signed on to supply 5GWh of battery capacity to global energy storage platform provider Powin, LLC. The duration of the deal is three years, with the two companies having signed their first agreement earlier in 2023 for the delivery of at least 1.5GWh. Hithium will provide Powin with the agreed-upon energy storage capacity in the form of its 300Ah lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) cells.

Hithium's 300Ah cells are the manufacturer's most durable product on the cell level, featuring its unique technology for the active, sustained release of lithium-ions, which extends the lifespan of the cells to over 12,000 cycles. The cells also operate stably with up to a maximum 2% aging effect over the first thousand cycles, versus the ~6% degradation rate most typical in the industry. Due in part to the company's highly advanced, automated production lines, these cells deliver an especially reliable performance.

“We're proud to have won Powin's trust and to have reached this milestone within our first year on the global market,” commented Monee Pang, Hithium Vice President.“And with the 300Ah cell, the coming projects will showcase unique innovations we've achieved in cell chemistry to extend battery life and performance efficiency.”

Based in Oregon and with projects spanning across the globe, Powin delivers comprehensive turnkey energy storage systems. The company's offerings encompass advanced hardware and software solutions, including a fully integrated battery and energy management system that optimizes performance.

Powin Vice President Global Procurement Jason Eschenbrenner said, of the new agreement,“It's great to have Hithium on board as a supplier to support our rapid implementation of large-scale energy storage projects. Particularly when it comes to extending projects' lifespan, their 300Ah cell provides us with an exceptionally reliable, long-lasting building block.”

About HiTHIUM

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple“intelligent” production facilities, HiTHIUM's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, HiTHIUM leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, and California. HiTHIUM has shipped 17,000 MWh of battery capacity to date.

About Powin, LLC (Powin)

At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. As a global energy platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery storage solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. Powin has over 16,000 MWh of energy storage systems that have been deployed or are under construction.

