Unveiling The Strategic Partnership Between IBS And Centrika Limited For The African Market Launch

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Following multiple successes in GCC, mainly KSA, Qatar, and Kuwait; Infinite Business Solutions - IBS (Dubai-HQ Jordanian-Emirati company) kicks-off 2024 by launching its revolutionary iKiosk Solution in Rwanda, Africa. The partnership with Centrika marks a pivotal moment aligned with His Majesty King Abdullah-II bin Al-Hussein's working visit to Rwanda, which aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries. The sessions in Kigali proved that mutual collaborations in IT solutions and digital services could benefit Rwanda's tech ecosystem.

Ibrahim Darraz, Managing Partner at IBS, stated "We are thrilled to expand the presence of IBS iKiosks in the African market through our esteemed partner Centrika. We eagerly anticipate the growth of this project in subsequent phases”.

Centrika's vision for a smart solution for transport and payment services aligns seamlessly with the custom-designed iKiosks deployed across various locations in Kigali. Willy Claude Karasira, Co-founder & Executive Director of Centrika, stated "We are excited to introduce our new iKiosks in Rwanda, which will revolutionize the way our customers handle transport tickets, sport and entertainment tickets, bill payments, government transactions through Irembo, remittance, etc. These multilingual kiosks will provide convenient and efficient self-service options, enhancing the overall customer experience".

IBS is set to deliver bespoke software, customized hardware, and seamless integration services. "We ensure our products stay at the forefront with a dedicated focus on R&D. Centrika's compact and secure iKiosks accept both cash and cashless payments, providing 24/7 fast and easy accessibility”. stated Mohammad Al-Azzeh, Managing Partner at IBS.

About IBS ()

IBS, the FinTech powerhouse was founded by visionary Jordanian entrepreneurs to spearhead digital transformations with cutting-edge solutions tailored to diverse industries. IBS handles millions of transactions monthly and earned the prestigious "Best Multi-Channel Automated Payment Solutions Provider 2023 - Middle East" at the FinTech Awards 2023 , hosted by Wealth and Finance International magazine.

About Centrika ( )

Centrika stands at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of tomorrow. As a trailblazer in the realm of digital transformation, Centrika offers a range of solutions that redefine convenience for processing transport and payment services. Committed to excellence, Centrika's insights and achievements, such as being the first to issue a UnionPay card with transportation functions in Rwanda, underscore their pioneering spirit.

Permalink