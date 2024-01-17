Visa Completes Acquisition Of Pismo

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Visa (NYSE:V) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Pismo – a global cloud-native issuer processing and core banking platform.

With the transaction complete, the combination of Visa and Pismo will provide clients with core banking and card-issuer processing capabilities across all product types via cloud native APIs. Pismo's platform will also enable Visa to provide support and connectivity for emerging payment schemes and RTP networks for financial institution clients.

“Core banking and issuer processor capabilities are key offerings for many of our financial institution and fintech partners' clients,” said Jack Forestell, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Visa.“With the combination of Visa and Pismo, we can now broaden these offerings and better serve the ecosystem.”

“The combination of Visa and Pismo will enable our clients to launch innovative payments and banking products within a single cloud-native platform regardless of network, geography, or currency. The closing marks a new era for banking and payments,” said Ricardo Josua, Co-Founder and CEO, Pismo.

Pismo will retain its current management team led by Ricardo Josua.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa .

About Pismo

Pismo is a technology company providing an all-in-one processing platform for banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure. Large banks, marketplaces, and fintech companies use our cloud-native microservices platform to launch next-generation solutions and move from legacy systems to the most advanced technology in the market. The Pismo cloud-based platform empowers firms to build and launch financial products rapidly, scaling as they grow to have a broader audience while keeping high security and availability standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as“will,”“is expected,” and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Pismo's future success, the impact of the acquisition on Visa's growth, Pismo's operational plans and the other benefits to Visa, financial institutions and consumers.

By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made; (ii) are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance; and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from Visa's forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the timing and outcome of the regulatory approval process, shifts in the regulatory and competitive landscape, cybersecurity incidents, the pace and success of integration, and various other factors, including those contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

