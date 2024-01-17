Logistics firms witness rise in air freight demand amid Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) Logistics firms are reporting a notable uptick in manufacturing companies opting for air transportation in the coming weeks, responding to attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea that have compelled a search for alternative routes. The assaults, attributed to the Yemeni Houthi group over the past two months, have disrupted a critical trade route, affecting about 12 percent of global shipping traffic passing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. With the Suez Canal being the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe, companies are exploring air freight options to mitigate disruptions.



Air freight, facing weakened demand in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and excess capacity, is now witnessing increased attention. Despite the ongoing shipping crisis coinciding with a seasonal lull in demand, air freight prices have remained relatively stable. However, data from the international shipping reservation and payment platform, Fretos, indicates a significant 91 percent weekly increase in shipping prices from China to Europe.



The geopolitical context, including the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict involving Hamas, has heightened concerns among major powers. The attacks by the Houthi group have not only impacted companies but have also raised global apprehensions about the security of vital trade routes.



The global economic slowdown has played a role in mitigating the immediate impact of the Houthi attacks on trade flows. Nevertheless, logistics companies are proactively engaging with clients to address the heightened demand for air capacity. Envy Rudd, Head of Air Logistics at the global logistics company Kone + Nagel, revealed that discussions and proposals for increased air capacity have surged by about 20-30 percent in January compared to the usual volume.



This shift towards air transportation reflects a strategic response by manufacturing companies seeking resilient alternatives in the face of maritime disruptions, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the logistics sector.

MENAFN17012024000045015682ID1107731356