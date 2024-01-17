(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SemiQ To Showcase Ultra-Efficient QSiCTM MOSFET Modules for First Time at APEC 2024

1200V technologies enable high-performance, high-density power designs.

- Dr. Timothy Han, President at SemiQLAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SemiQ , a designer, developer, and global supplier of superior SiC solutions for ultra-efficient, high-performance, and high-voltage applications, will be exhibiting its latest portfolio of advanced silicon carbide (SiC) modules at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC ) in Long Beach, CA February 25-29, 2024.Visitors to SemiQ's booth #2245 will have the first opportunity to explore the latest QSiCTM 1200V SiC modules. These modules are designed to operate reliably in challenging conditions and enable high-performance, high-density implementation while minimizing both dynamic and static losses. Crafted from high-performance ceramics, the modules are available in SOT-227, half-bridge and full-bridge options.The new QSiC MOSFET modules support a variety of innovative automotive and industrial power applications where efficiency, power density and performance are critical design criteria. These include EV charging, on-board chargers (OBCs), DC-DC converters, E-compressors, fuel cell converters, medical power supplies, energy storage systems, solar and wind energy systems, data center power supplies and UPS/PFC circuits.“We're excited to showcase our new family of QSiCTM 1200V MOSFET modules at APEC and look forward to empowering engineers across the renewable energy, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors to build robust systems,” said Dr. Timothy Han, President at SemiQ.“This family is a testament to SemiQ's dedication to excellence in semiconductor technology. Our power modules stand out not just for their high performance, but also for the rigorous testing that ensures reliability. All modules have undergone testing exceeding 1350V. From gate burn-in testing to stress tests like HTRB and H3TRB, we prioritize stability and quality.”Held annually, APEC is a three-day technology event that focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. The conference provides ample opportunities for networking, offering a range of activities from technical and industry sessions to social events and exhibitor presentations. APEC caters to a diverse group of professionals in the field of power electronics, ranging from designers of power supplies, DC-DC converters, and motor drives to equipment OEMs that use power supplies, as well as manufacturers and suppliers.Additionally, professional education seminars are available for attendees who wish to stay updated on the latest industry trends. These seminars offer in-depth discussions of important and complex power electronics topics that can vary from introductory to advanced in technical level.Schedule a meeting with the SemiQ team right away using our online calendar here or email us at ....Please visit SemiQ for specifications and to request samples or volume pricing.About SemiQSemiQ provides high-quality, efficient standard, and custom silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors for high-voltage applications. Our product portfolio – including MOSFETs and diodes, in discrete, module, and bare die formats - combines high performance with industry-leading reliability.For over a decade, SemiQ's experienced team has worked with customers from various application areas, including solar energy, EV charging, automotive, medical, and energy storage. From the initial concept stage through prototyping and production, we help design, test, and deploy high-density and optimized solutions, providing exceptional service and engineering support to all our partners within the shortest possible timeframe.

