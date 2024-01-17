THE DCRO INSTITUTE TO HOST RISK-GOVERNANCE EVENT WITH THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Suzanne Brown, Senior Program Manager, NYSE Board Advisory CouncilGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, today announced it is hosting an event later this month in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange focused on how boards can create a culture that takes risk for greater performance.The event, held at the NYSE, will include a keynote address by Michele Wucker, Qualified Risk Director® (QRD®), author of The Gray Rhino and You Are What You Risk, followed by a panel discussion. The panel, titled“The Role of Risk Governance in Driving Better Outcomes,” will feature four NYSE-listed company directors and will be moderated by David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. The event will also lead participants in an interactive simulation on risk and decision-making in the boardroom, organized by Susan Holliday, QRD®, and Yesim Gura, QRD®.Lorraine Hendrickson, QRD®, has been leading the planning committee from the DCRO Institute along with Urs Foley, QRD®, Gura, Holliday, and Koenig.“We are truly excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the NYSE for what will be a very engaging day learning about how boards create a culture of intentionally taking risk for greater performance,” said Hendrickson.In 2019, the exchange established the NYSE Board Advisory Council , comprised of CEOs from NYSE-listed companies who nominate board-ready candidates to address the need for diverse, inclusive leadership on public company boards. The NYSE currently has a pool of over 750 board-ready candidates and has helped place 40 candidates on boards. Suzanne Brown, who leads the NYSE Board Advisory Council, has been working with the DCRO Institute to launch this event.“With this event, the DCRO Institute will offer the NYSE Board Advisory Council's diverse pool of board-ready candidates information and training on important topics like risk-governance best practices,” said Brown.“This three-part event, for current and aspiring directors, is designed to enhance these candidates' skill sets and ultimately benefit public companies' boards.”More than 100 directors and aspiring directors from the NYSE's diverse pool of board-ready candidates will participate in the event.About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking .SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

