Aircraft Paints Market Worth USD 5.94 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +4.56 % - Exactitude Consultancy

Aircraft Paints Market

Aircraft Paints Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The latest study released on the global Aircraft Paints Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Aircraft Paints market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Throughout the forecast period, the market for aircraft paints is anticipated to grow as a result of the expansion of the aviation industry, which is being driven by an increase in the deliveries of both military and commercial aircraft. The market for aircraft paints is being driven by the requirement to renovate the older, operational aircraft. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the creation of new environmentally friendly aircraft painting and coating products that can decrease weight and improve fuel efficiency. Using information collected over a number of years, AkzoNobel created the Aerofleet Coatings Management system in April 2023. It is to make sure that aircraft are repainted only when necessary and not just in accordance with a set schedule.

The global Aircraft paints market is expected to grow from USD 4.34 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.94 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.56 % during the forecast period.

Key Players in This Report Include:

AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Teknos Group Oy, Carboline Company, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., HMG Coatings, PPG Aerospace, Nippon Gohsei, PPG Aerospace & Industrial Coatings, Chugoku Marine Paints, International Paints Ltd., DuPont Performance Coatings and other.

Recent Developments:

December 5, 2023: AkzoNobel Powder Coatings partners with coatingAI to explore new frontiers in sustainability. The industry-first technology, called Flightpath, optimizes equipment settings to reduce defects and overspray and improve powder consumption – helping to reduce costs, avoid rework and save time and energy.

October 4, 2023: PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that its SEM Products business has launched GLADIATORTM XC Matte Extreme coating, a premium, low-gloss urethane protective coating that can be used in industries and applications including automotive, light industrial, marine, RVs, emergency vehicles, and recreational equipment.

The Global Aircraft Paints Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Aircraft Paints Market by Type

Enamel

Epoxy

Aircraft Paints Market by Air Craft Type

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jets

Aircraft Paints Market by Application

Interior

Exterior

Aircraft Paints Market by End User

Military Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Aircraft Paints Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest market in the aircraft paints market. North America accounted for the 31 % market share of the global market value. North America has a highly developed and broad aviation industry that houses major commercial and military aircraft fleets. These fleets' continuing modernization and growth projects have consistently created a need for top-tier, innovative aircraft coatings. Furthermore, severe safety standards in the region need annual repair and repainting, resulting in continuous market development. The presence of prominent firms in the aircraft paints sector, which are frequently based or have a substantial presence in North America, adds to the region's leadership in technological advances and product development. The devoted focus on environmental sustainability in North America has further influenced market dynamics, driving the development and acceptance of eco-friendly coatings. As a focal point for aviation activity, technology advancements, and regulatory requirements. North America continues to not only influence but actively shape and steer trends within the global aircraft paints market.

The European market is distinguished by a resilient aviation industry, including prominent commercial airlines and military forces, which propels the need for superior aircraft paints. The strict legal framework and emphasis on safety standards lead to a continuous requirement for aircraft maintenance and repainting, which creates a significant market presence. The airline industry's emphasis on aesthetics and branding in the area also drives up demand for uniquely designed and eye-catching aircraft coatings. European manufacturers are a major contributor to coating developments and technical breakthroughs.

Air travel has surged in the Asia-Pacific area due to strong economic expansion, which has raised demand for aircraft paints. The industry is driven by the growing fleets of commercial airlines and the defense capabilities of nations like China and India. There's always a demand for new and robust coatings because these nations are investing a lot in updating their aviation infrastructure. In line with worldwide environmental concerns, the Asia-Pacific area is also witnessing an increase in the focus on sustainable practices, which has an impact on the creation and uptake of environmentally friendly aviation paints.

